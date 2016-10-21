Cracker Barrel waitress ‘heartbroken’ when a couple’s ‘tip’ says her place is at home

It’s generally considered rude in the U.S. if you don’t tip your server. But a South Carolina couple went a step further, leaving their waitress “a bit heartbroken.”
They left a note as a tip, telling her, “the womans (sic) place is in the home.”
“I felt hurt, and a bit heartbroken,” the waitress, who didn’t want to be identified, told WIS. “It is a bit disheartening and discouraging that things like this happen at this day and age.”
The note, written on a napkin and full of grammatical errors, went on to explain that “it even says so in the Bible,” and told her that her job is why her husband “must see another women (sic) on his way home from a long day at his work.”
The waitress told WIS she is not married, but has a loving boyfriend who supports her as she works and furthers her education.
It ends with the phrase, “make America great again,” the slogan for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
The full message reads:
“Dear (redacted):
Thank you for your excelent (sic) service today – your (sic) a good waitress.
Here’s your tip:
The womans (sic) place is in the home. You’re (sic) place is in the home. It even says so in the Bible. You may think that your (sic) contributing to your household by coming into work, but your (sic) not. While your (sic) in here ‘working’ this is the reason your husband must see another women (sic) on his way home from a long day at his work. Because you should be takeing (sic) care of the household duties. You may think what you are doing ‘working’ is right, it is really essentially a disgrace to his manhood and to the American family. So instead of coming to your ‘job’ and looking for hand out’s (sic) to feed your family, hows about going home and cleaning your house and cooking a hot meal for your husband and children, the way you’re (sic) husband and God intended, and help make America great again. Praying for families and our nation.
love, the (redacted)”
The waitress told WIS the couple appeared to be in their mid-50s, are not regulars and that they darted out the door after slipping the note on the table.
“The guests were very friendly and polite when I served them, which made this come as an even bigger surprise,” she said, adding that she holds no ill will for the man and woman and is praying for them.
An employee at a Cracker Barrel in Columbia, South Carolina confirmed the note was left at their location.
