Your baby should sleep in your room for entire first year, study says

New parents lacking sleep probably won’t like the American Academy of Pediatrics’ latest recommendation.
In a policy statement released Monday, the group, which provides advice on raising children, recommended that newborns sleep in the same room as their parents for the first year of life, or at least for the first six months. However, while room-sharing is encouraged, bed-sharing was highly discouraged.
Instead, AAP recommends babies should sleep on a firm, bare surface such as a crib or bassinet separate from the parents. The statement said room-sharing could decrease the chances of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome by as much as 50 percent.
Infants should also not sleep on any sort of soft bedding, including pillows, blankets or soft toys, the report says.
About 1,500 babies in the U.S. die of SIDS each year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They are most at risk between one and four months old. The number of SIDS deaths declined considerably after the AAP recommended in 1992 that infants should sleep on their backs.
Comments