Strange men came and knocked on her door; then she found out why

A Rock Hill woman who received visits from multiple men at her home found out that someone had posted an online ad with her picture and address, according to police.
The woman told Rock Hill officers Tuesday that “many unknown men have begun to show up at her residence asking for her,” according to a police report. The woman said she asked the men “why they were coming to her and she was told she had posted an ad on Backpage.”
While searching Backpage, an online advertising site, the woman found an ad that included her image, address and contact information, police said. She told officers that she never created an ad, and that the image used was her Facebook profile picture.
The woman said she suspected an acquaintance with whom she did not want to have a relationship and has tried to block contact, the report states. She showed officers text messages from the man that were sent after she directed him not to contact her.
An officer called and spoke with the male suspect, who “became overly defensive and irate as the officer directed him to stop attempting to contact the victim,” police said. The man ended the call by yelling and abruptly hanging up.
The officer sent an email to the suspect again instructing him not to contact the victim and to remove the Backpage ad. The victim was instructed to contact Backpage and notify the site of the fraudulent posting.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments