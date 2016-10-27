Skipping class for the World Series? Teacher gives OK

Cleveland Indians fan Charlie Winovich had tickets to Game 1 of the World Series.
Winovich also had a problem: His Geology 1200: The Mobile Earth class at Ohio University.
So Winovich checked in, handed his homework off to another student and headed to the game. One problem: Professor Damian Nance checks attendance at the end of class, too, and Nance has “zero tolerance” for “deceit,” according to an email he sent Winovich.
Winovich quickly confessed.
“I’ll be completely honest. I came and swiped and gave a kid next to (me) my homework because my dad got us tickets for the World Series in Cleveland,” Winovich wrote. “I’m sorry I didn’t want to miss the attendance and I did the homework. I understand if you have repercussions. Attached is the picture below of my brother and I at the game last night.”
Nance accepted the reason.
“Charlie. That looks like an impeccable excuse. No repercussions. Go Tribe!” he wrote in an email.
The Indians defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in Game 1.
Winovich publicized the entire incident on his Twitter page. More than 3,400 people have retweeted his post and another 11,000 have liked it.
ROLL TRIBE @Indians pic.twitter.com/1Cz2L1McK5— Charles Turner (@C_tWINO) October 26, 2016
Comments