National

October 27, 2016 1:29 PM

A $5 raise for retirees may not be much, but it’s a windfall compared to some years

By Rob Hotakainen

rhotakainen@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

It has been tough sledding as of late for the millions of Social Security recipients looking to get raises from the U.S. government.

[RELATED:What would you do if your raise was $5 per month? Seek Senate help]

In 2016, they got a zero percent increase. And ditto for 2010 and 2011.

In 2017, they’ll get a raise of $5 per month, or 0.3 percent, increasing the average monthly payment from $1,355 to $1,360 per month.

Top Senate Democrats complain that it’s not enough to keep pace with inflation.

As a result, Democratic Sens. Patty Murray of Washington state and Chuck Schumer of New York this week called on Congress to approve a $581 one-time payment as a supplement for the more than 65 million retirees, veterans and disabled Americans who receive Social Security payments.

The increases are linked to the Consumer Price Index.

Here’s a look at the increases that Social Security recipients have received each year since 1975.

July 1975 -- 8.0%

July 1976 -- 6.4%

July 1977 -- 5.9%

July 1978 -- 6.5%

July 1979 -- 9.9%

July 1980 -- 14.3%

July 1981 -- 11.2%

July 1982 -- 7.4%

January 1984 -- 3.5%

January 1985 -- 3.5%

January 1986 -- 3.1%

January 1987 -- 1.3%

January 1988 -- 4.2%

January 1989 -- 4.0%

January 1990 -- 4.7%

January 1991 -- 5.4%

January 1992 -- 3.7%

January 1993 -- 3.0%

January 1994 -- 2.6%

January 1995 -- 2.8%

January 1996 -- 2.6%

January 1997 -- 2.9%

January 1998 -- 2.1%

January 1999 -- 1.3%

January 2000 -- 2.5%(1)

January 2001 -- 3.5%

January 2002 -- 2.6%

January 2003 -- 1.4%

January 2004 -- 2.1%

January 2005 -- 2.7%

January 2006 -- 4.1%

January 2007 -- 3.3%

January 2008 -- 2.3%

January 2009 -- 5.8%

January 2010 -- 0.0%

January 2011 -- 0.0%

January 2012 -- 3.6%

January 2013 -- 1.7%

January 2014 -- 1.5%

January 2015 -- 1.7%

January 2016 -- 0.0%

January 2017 -- 0.3%

Source: U.S. Social Security Administration

Rob Hotakainen: 202-383-6154, @HotakainenRob

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos