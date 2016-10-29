Bill Murray’s ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ at World Series was, um, unique

Actor/Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray had to sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” on Friday night. It just had to happen.
And so it did. And it was ... not what anyone expected.
Murray grabbed the microphone in the seventh inning of Game 3 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians. No one could have predicted what would happen next.
Murray channeled Daffy Duck. No kidding. Here is his rendition (Twitter user Joon Lee shared the video).
Bill Murray singing Take Me Out To the Ballgame as Daffy Duck is not something I ever expected to see. pic.twitter.com/omBuSaNKNY— Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) October 29, 2016
