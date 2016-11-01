She didn’t think a flu shot was necessary – until her daughter died

2:10 Merced Multicultural Art Center celebrates Dia de los Muertos Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast