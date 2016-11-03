Traveling soon? Avoid getting caught in a passport renewal backlog

If you have an international vacation coming up and your passport expires in the next few months, you should renew it now to avoid getting caught in a backlog.
As a result of 9/11, a law passed in 2007 required Americans to use a passport to reenter the U.S. from other countries in the hemisphere, including Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. The State Department processed more than 18 million passports from people who sought to comply with the new regulation. Now, 10 years later, that entire slew of documents is set to expire.
The department has urged Americans not to wait until the last minute to renew their documents because they expect a surge in renewals into 2018. The process, which can be completed online, takes about six weeks and costs $110. First-time applicants and children under 16 must appear in person.
Worried you won’t have your passport back in time for your January getaway to Cancun? You can pay an extra $60 for expedited service.
New passports will have a data chip that helps with security and preventing fraud. And as of Nov. 1, you can’t wear glasses in your photo. The State Department warns that applications submitted with improper photos will be put on hold. But don’t worry if you’re wearing glasses in your current photo, you won’t have to get a new one until it expires.
