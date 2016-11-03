Woman found ‘chained like a dog’ after banging was heard inside a storage container

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said a woman reported missing in August was found Thursday morning “chained like a dog” in an outside storage container in Woodruff.
Wright said the woman, Kala Victoria Brown, 30, had been kept in the container for about two months.
“This is tragic ... that this person was being treated like that,” Wright told reporters shortly before 2 p.m. at the scene, which is near Wofford Road.
A joint missing persons investigation with Anderson police led deputies to the site. Brown was reported missing in Anderson.
They began searching the property Thursday morning and heard her banging on the container, Wright said. She is being treated at a local hospital. Wright said the woman was “obviously traumatized” but was “alive and well.”
Charles David Carver, who was reported missing along with Brown, still hasn’t been found, Wright said.
“We need your prayers for this lady,” he said. “We have no intentions of leaving this property until we’re finished.”
Brown told investigators as many as four people might be on the property. Todd Kohlhepp, 45, of Moore, was taken to Spartanburg County jail Thursday morning, though charges have not yet been filed.
Investigators were still determining the actual charges against Kohlhepp, Wright said.
Kohlhepp is a registered sex offender in Arizona.
