He battered his wife’s cousin. The community applauded, and he got probation for it.

The community support for Edwin Sobony II, who was convicted of beating his wife’s heroin supplier with a baseball bat, was so overwhelming that it was mentioned by the trial judge at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
Judge Charles Schneider, who has been on the Franklin County Common Pleas bench for 12 years, often gets letters in support of defendants prior to sentencing, “but not the numbers I’ve received on this case,” he said.
He said he also noticed that a story reporting the conviction on The Columbus Dispatch website prompted more than 400 online comments on the first day from people, “wanting to pay his legal bills, wanting to post his bond if I put him in jail ... The reaction in the community was immediate, and it’s because this community has had it with drugs.”
Sobony was convicted of felonious assault by a jury in September and could have been sent to prison for two to eight years. Ohio law includes a presumption of prison for the offense.
I’m not supporting what Mr. Sobony did. Vigilante justice is not supported by the court. But the people in this community have just had it.
Judge Charles Schneider
Schneider placed him on probation for two years, saying the presumption of prison was outweighed by Sobony’s lack of a criminal record, little chance that he will offend again and the level of provocation that triggered the assault.
“I’m not supporting what Mr. Sobony did,” the judge said. “Vigilante justice is not supported by the court. But the people in this community have just had it.”
Testimony indicated that Sobony repeatedly told the heroin supplier, Larry Jewell, his wife’s cousin, to stay away from the couple’s Hamilton Township house that they share with their four children. On Dec. 9, Sobony snapped, grabbed an aluminum baseball bat from his garage and sent Jewell to intensive care with skull fractures.
Although defense attorney Sam Shamansky encouraged jurors to find that Sobony acted to defend himself and his family or to acquit him because Jewell deserved the beating, the jury returned a guilty verdict.
My actions were a little aggressive. I’m sorry, but I felt I was protecting my family.
Edwin Sobony II
Sobony, 38, offered a soft-spoken apology in court. “My actions were a little aggressive,” he said. “I’m sorry, but I felt I was protecting my family.”
After the hearing, he said he wasn’t fully aware of the support for him in the community. “It means a lot to me,” he said. “I appreciate the people of the community for their support. I want to say thank you.”
Sobony said his wife is managing her addiction. “She’s fine. We’ll put the pieces back together and get on with our lives.”
The mail carrier was suspended from his job after his indictment and is fighting through arbitration to get back on the job, Shamansky said.
Jewell’s daughter gave a tearful statement on her father’s behalf in court, saying that he spent two weeks on life support and suffered permanent injuries, including the loss of sight in his right eye.
But the judge was bothered that Jewell chose not to attend the hearing himself. During the trial, Jewell, who faces unrelated drug-possession charge, refused to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.
“I find it ironic that he doesn’t want to be here today to testify as to victim impact, but puts his daughter through it,” Schneider said. “ ‘You do it, not me. You stand there in front of the court and cry for me.’ “
Comments