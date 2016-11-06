Man with bulging pockets told Customs he was carrying $1,000. He was off by $190,000

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor Pause

1:05 Gas tanker rollover stops Modesto Highway 99 traffic

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:56 Ulonzo Gilliam on Merced's Mayor Cup win

0:30 MMA fighters visit Sequoia High School

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic