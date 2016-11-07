‘I am sorry and hungry’: Thief leaves apology note after taking candy bar from car

When Hunter Jobbins left his car unlocked in front of Haymaker Hall at Kansas State University last month, he had no idea it would lead to a life-changing experience.
“I just parked out front for a couple minutes to go grab my laundry basket and a backpack,” said the Kansas State freshman of the incident on Oct. 30. “I knew I would have to be quick or else I’d get a parking ticket. When I came out, the Kit Kat bar I had in my cup holder was gone.”
Realizing that he had been the victim of candy bar theft, Jobbins said he was angry at first, but also noticed that the hungry thief had left a note written on a napkin.
“I saw the Kit Kat in your cup holder,” the note read. “I love Kit Kats so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything other than the Kit Kat. I am sorry and hungry.”
Jobbins, a 2016 graduate of Andale High School, said his anger quickly turned to amusement.
“I thought it was pretty hilarious,” Hunter said. “I showed the note to my roommates and they thought it was hilarious, too.”
Hunter sent a tweet out about the incident that night, which the Hershey Co. (makers of the Kit Kat chocolate bar) picked up on. As of Monday, the tweet had been retweeted 180,000 times and had 480,000 likes.
In a matter of hours, Jobbins became a campus celebrity and picked up a new moniker.
“It pretty much went viral overnight,” Jobbins said. “I’m known now as ‘the Kit Kat guy.’ People tell me I’m a campus celebrity now, but I’m just the same guy. Hey, there’s worse things to be called.”
The story didn’t end there, however. Jobbins said a Kit Kat representative from Washington, D.C., got in contact with him and actually traveled to Manhattan with 6,500 Kit Kat bars.
Last Thursday, Jobbins and the Kit Kat rep filled his Toyota Camry with the candy bars and handed them out on campus.
“I didn’t think we’d be able to get that many bars in my car, but we did,” Jobbins said. “We parked the car in front of the dorms and handed out about 4,000 to 5,000 of them. It was fun. I’ve taken a lot of pictures with people.”
The athletic training major said Kit Kat has long been a favorite of his. He added, however, that he’s consumed “way too many” of the bars in the past week.
The culprit from the theft remains a mystery, Jobbins said.
“I don’t think it was any of my friends because I don’t think they’d be able to keep a secret this long,” Jobbins said. “I probably should have locked my car, but, then again, this all happened because I didn’t. I still have probably 500 Kit Kats in my dorm and just as many at home.”
