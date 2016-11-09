Freak out in the markets: Are your savings safe after Trump’s election?

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

1:26 SRC's Ellie Ann Vander Dussen on Knights' semifinal win

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD