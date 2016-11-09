No, the KKK was not marching in North Carolina after Trump won

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

1:35 Two killed in Highway 99 crash near Livingston