Protests erupt across the country against President-elect Donald Trump

In cities and on college campuses across the U.S., protesters took to the streets, chanting, carrying signs and flags and angrily voicing their displeasure with the election of Republican Donald Trump to the presidency.
In Washington D.C., a small group of protesters gathered outside Trump International Hotel, which just recently opened.
Local media outlets broadcast video Wednesday night showing a peaceful crowd in front of the downtown hotel. Many chanted "No racist USA, no Trump, no KKK."
Another group stood outside the White House. They held candles, listened to speeches and sang songs.
Earlier Wednesday, protesters at American University burned U.S. flags on campus.
In Chicago, thousands marched through the Loop and gathered outside the city’s Trump Tower to express their disapproval of the election.
"No Trump" and "Not my president!" were among chants shouted by the crowd late Wednesday.
Authorities say police have been stationed outside the hotel and condominium tower since it was apparent the Republican had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest.
Chicago resident Michael Burke said he believes the president-elect will "divide the country and stir up hatred." He added there was a constitutional duty not to accept that.
About a half-dozen Trump supporters were also in front of Trump Tower, with Anthony Moreira asserting Trump "isn't a bigot."
In Boston, estimates of just under 10,000 anti-Trump protesters streamed through the downtown are, chanting "Trump's a racist" and carrying signs that say "Impeach Trump" and "Abolish Electoral College." The latter sign is in reference to the fact that Trump, while winning the Electoral College, likely lost the popular vote narrowly to Clinton.
The protesters gathered on Boston Common before marching toward the Massachusetts Statehouse, with beefed up security including extra police officers.
The protesters paused on the steps of the Statehouse before continuing on through the city streets toward Copley Square.
The protest was the largest of a series of anti-Trump actions in Boston on Wednesday and appeared boisterous but largely peaceful.
Protest organizer Elan Axelbank says the long term goal is to build a sustainable grassroots movement of the majority of people who don't subscribe to what he called Trump's racist ideas.
In Seattle, hundreds of people rallied and listened to speakers organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle on Wednesday afternoon before marching through the streets.
Many held anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter signs and chanted slogans, including "Misogyny has to go," and "The people united, will never be defeated."
They continued marching through Seattle streets during the evening commute.
A couple hundred students walked out of two Seattle high schools earlier Wednesday in protest.
At The Evergreen State College south of Seattle, scores of students walked out of classes Wednesday to gather with anti-Trump signs.
In Portland, Oregon, dozens of young protesters snarled traffic while gathering and listening to speakers. Earlier Wednesday, several Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the protest, taunting demonstrators with signs. At one point, a lone Trump supporter was chased and hit in the back with a skateboard before others intervened. KGW reports that one person was arrested.
