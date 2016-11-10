President Trump could defund Planned Parenthood so women are stocking up on birth control

1:16 Zach Anderson asks for unity during Sacramento march: 'Our beef isn't with these voters' Pause

1:39 Hundreds in KC take to the streets to protest Donald Trump

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands