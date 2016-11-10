Women have better memories than men, but it weakens after a certain stage, study says

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:26 SRC's Ellie Ann Vander Dussen on Knights' semifinal win

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic