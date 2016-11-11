Three days after the election, politics take backseat as U.S. faces Mexico in soccer

Just three days after Tuesday’s presidential election, in one of the key states that propelled Donald Trump to victory, the United States squared off against Mexico — in soccer.
Politics, however, formed an awkward backdrop for one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Starting in 1934, the U.S. and Mexico have faced off 66 times, and the enmity between the two squads and their fanbases has always been higher than it is for any other opponent.
But after Trump, whose controversial statements on Mexicans and illegal immigrants has drawn widespread condemnation in both countries, swept into the White House on Tuesday, the tone of Friday’s World Cup qualifying match suddenly became a topic of intense interest for non-soccer fans.
Given the wave of hate crimes and racist incidents that have been reported since Trump’s election, many feared the typically rowdy atmosphere in the stands Friday might spill over into actual violence.
With President-Elect Cheeto I was worried there for a sec when I saw #USAvMex was trending.— Mr. DuLac (@Mr_DuLac) November 12, 2016
And in the pregame, there was certainly an awkwardness, as fans made numerous references to Trump’s proposal to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
On Mexico free kicks, who will pay for the US wall? #Penalty #USAvMEX https://t.co/yYSxPpidpY— Nerdy Gales (@NerdyGales) November 12, 2016
Mexico is going to kick the crap out of us because of who we elected. I hope somebody has comprehended that. #USAvMEX— Pussy Grabber WINS (@JacobFine_) November 12, 2016
It's the battle to pay for the wall. #USAvMEX #PresidentialElection— President Trump Fan (@America16Trump) November 12, 2016
If we win: party time. If we lose: karma for electing Trump. Either way, this feels very different than the normal #USAvMEX match #DosACero— Derek Denny (@DerekIsAGooner) November 12, 2016
Some fans, however, expressed a desire to set aside any political undertones and simply focus on the sport.
Esperemos el #USAvMEX no cargue tintes politicos; difícilmente que no suceda tras la gran indignación en uno de los swing states.— Ricardo Salazar (@ralexey) November 12, 2016
Just soccer. No politics. #MexicovsUsa #USAvMEX #MEXvUSA #worldcupqualifier— Abby (@Ab_ig_a_il) November 12, 2016
And it seems that for the most part, those fans got their wish. In the tunnel before processing out for the beginning of the game, several U.S. and Mexican players exchanged pleasantries and shook hands on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast. The Mexican national anthem played without incident, and social media reported that there seemed to be no harassment of Mexican fans or offensive signs.
For all of you on #racismwatch am hearing no disrespect for Mexico natl anthem at #USAvMEX— Tim (@snoopoz) November 12, 2016
Indeed, several fans went out of their way to make it clear to Mexican fans that they were welcome and the presidential election doesn’t mean the rivalry would turn nasty. Fox Sports reported that Ryan Youtz, a Nebraska fan, spent the pregame festivities speaking with Mexican fans, while another fan used a national broadcast to thank an immigrant.
A very special message from a @ussoccer fan "You are a very important part of what America is" This is unity #MEXvUSA pic.twitter.com/VLKthlq24D— Wiso Vazquez (@WisoVazquez) November 12, 2016
The U.S. lineup, for its part, featured four foreign-born American players and a Mexican-American, Omar Gonzalez, whose parents are immigrants, according to Heavy.com. He holds dual-citizenship.
The game itself went to Mexico, 2-1, in a thrilling match that turned physical at times but never crossed over into anarchy. The referees ending up handing out eight yellow cards, ejecting one player at the very end of the game as the U.S. desperately tried to rally.
In America, the sport of soccer has typically had a younger fanbase, with 40 percent of fans below the age of 35, per NBC News. The majority of voters in that age range supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, while less than 40 percent backed Trump, per USA Today.
NBC News reports that 56 percent of Latinos and African-Americans report following the sport, while 34 percent of Major League Soccer’s fanbase identifies as Latino.
