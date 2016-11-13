Chappelle on ‘SNL’: I’m giving Trump a chance and demanding one in return

2:52 Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

2:01 Suspect in shooting of three people surrenders to police

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs