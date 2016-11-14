That cute face will beg for Thanksgiving treats. Here's why you shouldn't share.

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson Pause

2:52 Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs