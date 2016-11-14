National

November 14, 2016 5:52 AM

‘Supermoon’ hits its peak Monday night

Monday’s supermoon will be the biggest, brightest and closest it’s been to Earth in almost 70 years.

“When the moon is full as it makes its closest pass to Earth, it is known as a supermoon,” according to NASA. “The full moon appears that much larger in diameter and because it is larger shines 30 percent more moonlight onto the Earth.”

Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

The supermoon on November 14 is expected to be ‘super’ for two reasons: it is the only supermoon this year to be completely full, and it is the closest moon to Earth since 1948.

NASA

The supermoon that will appear on Nov. 14 is making its closest pass to Earth as a full moon since 1948.

The moon was already looming large Sunday night, as these photos from around the world illustrate.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Don't let a text wreck your life

View more video

Nation & World Videos