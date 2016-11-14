‘Supermoon’ hits its peak Monday night

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson Pause

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

2:52 Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:19 Makers: Dog treat maker California Favorites

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD