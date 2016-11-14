Father asks for help to find woman who stole son’s birthday gift from porch

0:44 Stanislaus County deputy killed in Hughson Pause

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

6:23 Shawn and Sean Show: Predictions for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

2:52 Metzli Enriquez on El Cap's section title win

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic