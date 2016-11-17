NFL player: Police officer had his hand on gun during routine traffic stop

In wake of racially charged police shootings, an NFL star said he feared he would be shot during a traffic stop Wednesday after the officer who pulled him over put his hand on his gun.
Roddy White, who has played 11 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and is currently a free agent, first described the incident on Twitter and then again in an interview with CNN.
White says he was pulled over Wednesday for speeding and expired vehicle tags in DeKalb County, Georgia, part of greater Atlanta. The officer who pulled him over then approached his car while unbuttoning a strap on his holster and keeping his hand on his gun.
White said he then asked the officer whether it was department protocol for officers to have their hands on their weapon during a routine traffic stop.
“I said, ‘On a routine traffic stop for a speeding ticket, it’s protocol for you to get out of our car and put your hand on your weapon and come walk to someone's car?’” White told CNN. “He told me, ‘Yeah, yeah, that's police protocol.’
“So I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he was like, ‘No, that's my protocol, that's what I do as a police officer.’”
So I just got pulled over for speeding and my tag expired so I got 2 tickets which I wasn't complaining about I gladly excepted them— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
This officer got out his car and immediately unbutton his his strap on his gun and put his hand on his gun and came to my car wit his hand— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
On his gun like I was going to do something to him so I asked him why he had his hand on his gun the man said it was police procedure— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
So I said really and he said no it's my procedure I than asked him why do u think I want to hurt you and he had no response I than said— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
The DeKalb County Police Department employee manual, available on the department’s website, lists a 13-step guide for stopping and approaching non-violent traffic violators. None of these steps make any mention of an officer’s weapon. If an officer is stopping a known of suspected felon, he or she is not supposed to approach the vehicle at all without backup.
“It was a scary moment for me because at that time I was like anybody else — I felt vulnerable,” White said to CNN. “If something went wrong or if I tried to argue with this guy ... I could've got shot.”
It's cops like you that makes this world a very ugly place its a good thing I already had all my information to give him or I could've died— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
On a routine traffic stop cause if u stopping me for speeding I don't see a reason to grab your gun— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) November 16, 2016
On Twitter, White said he had the officer’s badge number and last name and intended to report him. As of Thursday afternoon, however, a police spokesperson said he has not filed an incident report. Should he do so, the officer would be subject to an internal review.
The employee manual lists punishments for excessive use of force as a one-day suspension for an officer’s first offense, a week-long suspension for a second offense and demotion, but it is unclear if the officer’s actions in White’s case would constitute excessive force.
The incident comes on the heels of the announcement Wednesday that the officer who shot Philando Castile, a black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on July 6 has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. The aftermath of the shooting was streamed on Facebook Live by Castile’s girlfriend and created widespread outrage as many accused Officer Jeronimo Yanez of escalating the situation after Castile informed him he was carrying a firearm.
