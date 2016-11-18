16-month-old boy survives hanging at day care, and police suspect his caretaker

A woman hanged a 16-month-old boy at her day care in south Minneapolis before fleeing and threatening to jump off a freeway overpass, authorities said Friday.
The suspect was stopped from jumping by bystanders, who held her back until police arrived and took her into custody, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Police first responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday about a hanging, when the parent of another child discovered the situation and rescued the boy, KARE 11 reported. The suspect then fled from police in a gold Toyota Sienna, running over a pedestrian and hitting a bicyclist before stopping on an overpass above Interstate 94, according to the television station.
After exiting the van, the woman attempted to jump off the overpass but was stopped by passersby until police arrived, according to KSTP. The woman was then apprehended and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She has not yet been named by police.
The toddler who was hanged is “doing fine” and is expected to survive, Assistant Police Chief Kris Arneson said in a press conference. Arneson described the incident as “horrific, horrific,” though she added that police are unclear on a motive.
The two men who were struck by the suspect’s van are also expected to survive, Arneson added. The pedestrian who was hit was dragged by the car and suffered broken bones and scrapes, and the bicyclist’s injuries were not disclosed.
According to the Star Tribune, state records indicate the day care where the hanging occurred has been licensed to 42-year-old Nataliia M. Karia since April 2009. Karia’s day care was approved to care for a dozen children, and the car used in the suspect’s escape was also registered to Karia.
