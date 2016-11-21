Police give drivers turkeys, not tickets, for Thanksgiving

4:25 Brookside Christian defeats Stone Ridge 54-21 Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

0:49 Fire in downtown Merced

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon