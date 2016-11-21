Woman faked pregnancy for months before killing mother and taking newborn, police say

Wichita police say a Texas woman who faked a pregnancy killed a 27-year-old Wichita mother on Thursday and took her newborn, Sofia Gonzales.
Yesenia Sesmas, 34, knew the victim – Laura Abarca-Nogueda – for a few years, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said Monday. But he didn’t elaborate further on the specifics of the women’s relationship.
Through interviews “detectives learned that Sesmas had faked a pregnancy over the last several months and then had traveled to Wichita, Kan., where she committed the murder and the kidnapping of Sofia and then returned to Dallas,” Ojile said.
She was arrested in Dallas after a police department SWAT team there executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Signet at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Ojile said. Sofia, whose name has also been spelled Sophia by police, was found alive and safe inside. She was taken to a Dallas hospital for a health evaluation, he said, and has since been reunited with her family. She is 10 days old now.
“Late Saturday afternoon, Sesmas was booked into the Dallas County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant through Sedgwick County with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping charges pending,” Ojile said.
Sesmas will be extradited to Kansas to face criminal charges, Ojile said. Wichita police are planning to present their case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office later today.
Ojile said Sesmas is originally from Texas, has lived in Wichita and recently moved back to her home state.
Abarca-Nogueda was found shot to death in her apartment at 215 N. Brunswick at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday by her live-in-boyfriend, who had just arrived home from work.
His search of apartment for Sofia – the couple’s then-6-day-old daughter – yielded nothing.
Police also came up empty-handed when they scoured the home and neighborhood, near Maple and Ridge.
Authorities on Thursday quickly asked for the public’s help to find the newborn.
On Friday, about 25 FBI agents set up a command post in Wichita City Hall, the site of police headquarters, to aid in the investigation.
“The investigation lasted all day Friday and into Friday night,” Ojile said, when authorities were tipped off to a possible suspect – Sesmas – and the address of the Dallas home where Sofia ultimately was discovered unharmed.
“Immediately upon learning that Sofia was found safely in Dallas, investigators from the Wichita Police Department boarded a Sedgwick County sheriff’s plane and flew to Dallas, Texas, to conduct the interviews,” Ojile said.
Three other people who live at the Dallas address where Sesmas was arrested were questioned at the Dallas Police Department but knew nothing of the scheme, Ojile said. They are Sesmas’ boyfriend, her son and her niece, he said.
Ojile on Monday thanked the FBI, the Dallas Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for their help solving the case.
“This investigation was extremely complex and involved outstanding collaboration and teamwork from numerous agencies,” he said.
The “professionalism, coordination and cooperation between all these agencies was incredible, which enabled us to bring the safe return of Sofia to her family.”
