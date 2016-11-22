Traveling this Thanksgiving? Don’t forget these 5 tips

Whether you’re worried about discussing the election with your family or the fact that you’re still single — or that somehow your aunt will find a way to combine those into one conversation — don’t forget about the actual process of getting there.
If you think 2016 has been rough, here are some travel tips to make your trip this Thanksgiving as un-2016-like as possible.
1. Prone to overpacking? Save space by rolling your clothes instead of folding them and putting small items in your shoes. If you’re flying, it’s often cheaper buying gifts at your destination than paying for an extra checked bag or an overweight bag fee.
2. No time between traveling and that party you’re expected to look sharp at? Put a dryer sheet in your suitcase so your clothes will come out smelling fresh. Tissue paper between items of clothing will help prevent wrinkling and belts looped and put in shirt collars will help you look like you just picked your outfit up from the dry cleaners.
3. A lot of people are going to be traveling and there are going to be some delays. More and more we depend on our phones to not only distract us in airport lines and car passenger seats but also to for GPS, our airline tickets and a lot more. Make sure to bring chargers and plug in your phone when you can at airports. Portable phone chargers or charging phone cases are also a great investment.
4. November weather can be unpredictable, so dress in layers and pack outfits that you can adjust to be worn in any temperature. As a bonus, dressing in layers while you fly frees up some more space in your suitcase.
5. Driving with young children? Plan to leave early — very early, while the kids are still asleep. You’ll beat some of the traffic and have at least a few blissfully quiet hours before they start asking you if you’re there yet.
Got any other trusty travel tips? Help your fellow readers out and leave them in the comments.
