Man riding horse from South Carolina to Key West arrested on animal-cruelty charges

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect Pause

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:37 Thunderstorms can trigger asthma and allergies

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:20 Merced family fights for justice 10 years after unsolved slayings

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans