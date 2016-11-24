Missing mom abducted 3 weeks ago found early Thanksgiving morning

The Redding-area mother who disappeared more than three weeks ago was found safe around 4:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning after flagging down a driver on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Thursday.
Sherri Papini, 34, was bound with restraints when she was found. She was released on a rural road and was able to flag down a motorist on the freeway near County Road 17, Bosenko said.
The Sheriff’s Office believes Papini was abducted while jogging one mile from her home.
The sheriff said investigators believe the abduction was an isolated incident. Papini described her captors as two Hispanic women driving a dark-colored SUV and armed with a handgun, Bosenko said at an afternoon press conference.
He said that Papini was injured during her abduction, but did not provide details on the extent of her injuries. She was treated at a hospital in the Sacramento area and released. She has been reunited with her family.
Authorities in Shasta and Yolo counties are involved in the investigation. Bosenko said the suspects have not contacted authorities.
“Detectives will not rest until her captor or captors are identified and brought to justice,” the sheriff said. He called it an “active and critical investigation.”
Papini’s husband, Keith, reported Sherri Papini missing on Nov. 2 after she didn’t pick up her two young children from day care that afternoon, something her family members say was completely out of character for the devoted mom.
Her husband is “relieved and elated,” according to Bosenko. “He is overjoyed at this time.”
Ryan Sabalow and Linda Gonzales contributed to this report. Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
