That shopping app you downloaded might be fake

Three displaced in Merced house fire

Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

Chowchilla wins on insane final play

Huge fight greets holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

World's oldest person turns 117 in Italy

Abriana Vander Woude and Tara Silva on SRC's NorCal final

Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22