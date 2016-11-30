Judges drop 66,000 warrants against homeless to void fines they can’t pay anyway

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

5:18 Chowchilla wins on insane final play

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs