Suspect in police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

3:36 Shawn & Sean Show: Alex Pittz on Chowchilla's title game

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic