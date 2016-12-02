One Grinch sent a Christmas parade float up in flames with a flick of the wrist

Dr. Seuss, Christmas and reuniting lost pets and owners; what’s not to love? Apparently, someone found something objectionable.
The Lost and Found Pets of Huntsville/Madison County is a Facebook group devoted to helping pet owners find their lost animals in Huntsville, Alabama. Since 2013, the group has successfully reunited 5,000 pets with their owners and has nearly 13,000 members, according to the group’s founder Jeananne Jackson.
So for this year’s Christmas parade in Huntsville, Jackson and her husband spent three months constructing a float depicting Dr. Seuss’s Whoville, complete with a house, tree, lights and $1,000 worth of donated materials, according to WHNT.
“We had built a full-sized Who house with lights inside and windows that you could see trees inside. We had a smoking chimney. We worked so hard,” Jackson told WHNT.
Then, when Jackson was driving to the parade on Thursday, another driver flicked a cigarette onto the float, she said. Within minutes, the structure, built with straw and wood, was ablaze.
Jackson’s husband was driving the truck with the float attached, and she was able to signal to him to pull over, according to a post on the group’s page. The pair did their best to save what they could, assisted by a few passerby, but most of the float was destroyed.
“We saw Santa trying to get the trailer off the back of the truck,” one passerby, Amanada Dix, told CNN. “Santa” was actually Jackson’s husband.
Thankfully, all the pets the group planned on having on the float were in a separate car when the incident took place.
Scrambling, Jackson and a few friends were able to obtain another trailer and dressed in costume to supplement the few items they saved from the original float. Unfortunately, the group was not able to win the $300 prize for best float they had been hoping for, according to Jackson. They had planned to donate the money to local shelters for pets to be spayed and neutered.
However, the story has a mostly happy ending, Jackson said in the post. A supporter has started a GoFundMe page in support of the group that has raised more than $1,200 as of Friday afternoon.
