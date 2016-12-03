Transformer may have exploded; foam did fill streets

2:51 Selma beats Chowchilla for Valley title Pause

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

4:16 Merced district’s English program helps parents and students

1:30 Atwater janitor puts out arson fire, captures suspect

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs