Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in police department’s recruitment video

A year ago, Darth Vader’s interview with the Fort Worth Police Department didn’t go too well. Maybe using the Force to steal an officer’s weapon wasn’t the best idea.
Now, the Sith Lord is back, trying to infiltrate one of his stormtroopers into the city police ranks, as the department’s latest spoof recruitment video shows.
You can watch the full clip above.
The Dark Side’s hurdle this year seems to be accuracy — the stormtrooper can’t hit a gun range target with his laser rifle until he’s within a few feet.
Last year’s Vader skit (below) got FWPD more than 100,000 views on YouTube. This year’s video had been watched nearly that many times on Facebook in about an hour Friday.
The department is accepting applications until Dec. 12, ahead of civil service exams on Jan. 10-11.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments