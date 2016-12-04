NFL referees flagged one player for making a snow angel and let two others make them

The state of the NFL’s rule-enforcement has been lamented by many this season, as the league has fined players for twerking after touchdowns, threatened to eject them for wearing cleats honoring a sporting legend and ejected them for throwing their towels in the general vicinity of the refs.
But the most ridiculous, confusing penalty may have come this Sunday during a game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers in Chicago.
It snowed in the Midwest on Sunday, which is not an uncommon occurrence this late in the season for Bears fans. But for San Francisco, snow is even rarer than a win (the 49ers are 1-11). So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that midway through the second quarter, when it appeared that Dontae Johnson had returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to give the 49ers the lead, the team was feeling festive.
Pat O'Donnell punt blocked. 49ers think they have a TD, penalty called for doing snow angles. pic.twitter.com/2URwvxylEx— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) December 4, 2016
First, Johnson got on the ground and, in the tradition of so many young children experiencing snow for the first time, went full spread eagle and made a snow angel. Then, his teammate Rashard Robinson did the same.
Cue the penalty flags, which came flying in from all directions. It didn’t matter that the touchdown didn’t even count.
Interestingly, Robinson was the one who was penalized, not Johnson.
And in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Packer wide receiver Randall Cobb hauled in a touchdown and did a snow angel of his own, but again, no penalty.
Touchdown.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2016
Snow angel.
Lambeau Leap.
@rcobb18!#HOUvsGB #GoPackGo https://t.co/Q38NEKgcol
According to the NFL rule book, touchdown celebrations will be flagged if they are choreographed, excessive or prolonged, along with a whole bunch of other conditions. But Cobb’s celebration was just as long as the 49ers, and San Francisco didn’t appear to choreograph their snow angels, which would make it seem that the referees felt that making snow angels was an excessive celebration.
Clearly some people are not in the holiday spirit.
