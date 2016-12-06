National

December 6, 2016 1:39 PM

When pigs (help you) fly! First therapy pig debuts at San Francisco airport

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Airport travel has already gone to the dogs. Now it’s gone to the pigs, too.

More than 30 American airports have added therapy dogs as a way to ease passengers’ stress during travel days. Now San Francisco International (SFO) has a therapy pig — LiLou. She is the first known airport therapy pig in the U.S., according to a statement from SFO.

She is the first non-dog member of SFO’s Wag Brigade. Since 2013, the Wag Brigade has been bringing dogs to the terminals.

LiLou is the first pig in the San Francisco Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Animals’ Animal Assisted Therapy program. As such she also visits nursing homes, senior centers and youth facilities.

“We have more than 300 dog, cat and rabbit volunteer teams, but LiLou is the first pig in our program,” Dr. Jennifer Henley, SF SPCA Animal Assisted Therapy manager, said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to witness the surprise and delight that LiLou brings to people during therapy visits.”

You can follow LiLou’s adventures on her Instagram page.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has a therapy mini-horse.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

View more video

Nation & World Videos