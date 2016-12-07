The dog was really cold, and the deputy’s car was so warm. And the door was open ...

0:46 Lenexa Police and K-9 Ram master the Mannequin Challenge Pause

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:36 Merced College rolls Gavilan at home

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?