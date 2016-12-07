Conjoined twins Erika and Eva emerge from marathon surgery as two separate girls

Aida and Arturo Sandoval leaned into one another and heaved sobs of joy in a dimly lit waiting area at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Their three oldest children drew closer to complete the family huddle.
The Antelope parents had just heard the miraculous news. Their 2-year-old daughters Erika and Eva, who were born conjoined from the chest down, had just been successfully separated by surgeons.
The dream of their two rambunctious girls living in separate bodies was becoming a reality.
“We’re relieved,” Aida said Tuesday afternoon between deep breaths and embraces. “Relieved that they’re stable, that the doctors had steady hands.”
Eva ultimately spent 17 hours in the operating room, while Erika spent 18 hours, hospital officials announced Wednesday morning. The girls are now being monitored in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit, where they are recovering in adjacent beds.
Lead surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman directed a team of about 50 physicians, nurses and operating-room staff during the complex separation and reconstruction procedure that started at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“The twins did very well,” Hartman said on Wednesday morning. “I’m very pleased; this is as good as we could have asked for.”
Daughter Esmeralda, 25, celebrated the news along with 40 other relatives gathered in the hospital’s auditorium for the complicated surgery.
“They’ve always been two little people emotionally," she said. "It’s the physical part that’s difficult to grasp."
Throughout the long day toddlers played, teenagers joked and relatives caught up as if at a holiday dinner, with a few dozing off for naps. That night, without the twins to fret over, Aida floated through the crowds in her usual maternal way, making sure everyone ate while holding people's babies.
That cheerful spirit and level-headedness helped Aida and Arturo get through the last two years, said oldest daughter, Aniza Sandoval. It's also what will steady them during the twins’ long recovery
“They’re both so strong, and I hope to have half the strength they’ve shown me and the rest of the family today," Aniza said. "Despite everything they’ve been told - the percentages of life and death - they stayed positive throughout their whole journey. It only means that the rest of their future, our future as a family, will always be positive and looking at the glass half full.”
Erika and Eva were born in August 2014 with a shared liver, bladder and some digestive system as well as a third leg. As few as one of every 200,000 births results in conjoined twins, making the condition 200 times rarer than Down syndrome. About 50 percent of conjoined twins arrive stillborn, and 35 percent survive only one day, according to the University of Maryland Medical Center.
The girls spent their first seven months at the hospital before coming home to Antelope. They grew up into talkative, vivacious girls who danced, jumped and crawled while maneuvering their sprawling, seven-limbed body.
The twins also contracted more than two dozen urinary tract infections, a side effect of their shared bladder that required frequent hospitalizations. Eva grew physically larger than Erika and often dragged the smaller girl around as they played. Doctors worried that the growth disparity would become dangerous as the girls aged and advised the family to opt for separation.
Only a few hundred surgeries have ever been performed successfully to separate conjoined twins, and the Stanford doctors had calculated a 30 percent chance that one or both twins wouldn’t make it through Tuesday’s operation.
In October, Aida and the twins moved into a $6,000-a-month apartment in Palo Alto to live closer to the medical staff at Lucile Packard, while Arturo stayed in the Sacramento area where he’s employed as a heavy equipment mechanic. The family started a page on the crowdfunding site YouCaring to raise money for rent and medical expenses, in addition to hosting other fundraisers.
After months of waiting, the surgery date finally arrived before dawn Tuesday when Arturo carried the girls out of their apartment and travelled with the entire family to the hospital.
Arturo, Aida and their older children said a tear-filled prayer around the girls before they were wheeled into the operating room. The first incision was made in their pelvic area around 1 p.m., the family said. By the afternoon, the surgeons, led by Dr. Gary Hartman, had moved onto the girls' shared liver and other organs.
The breakthrough came just after 4:30 p.m., when the couple announced that the twins had survived separation. By 6 p.m. the girls were being wheeled to separate operation rooms for hours of reconstruction.
Aida, too overcome with emotion to speak, gave the floor to Arturo, who updated the crowd in Spanish with help from his sister.
“They are officially split,” Arturo said.
English-speaking loved ones only fully understood when Arturo held up two fingers and moved them apart.
The uncles, cousins and grandparents erupted into their own symphony of cheers and sobs.
Jennifer and Tim Gorsuch, longtime friends of the couple, were part of a massive network of friends and family who helped move the Sandovals to Palo Alto and, closer to the operation date, prepare food for the extended clan.
“I was just completely overwhelmed with emotion,” said Jennifer Gorsuch Tuesday afternoon. “The last couple of days we just tried to control our thoughts and tried to only think positive. Now, hearing that it’s actually going well, is like finally being able to breathe.”
Sammy Caiola: 916-321-1636, @SammyCaiola
