More than 1 million people have RSVP’d to this girl’s quinceanera

Next time, Rubi’s dad might want to use use paper invitations.
Rubi Ibarra García turns 15 soon. Time for her quinceanera party.
Rubi’s parents made a video to invite family and friends to the celebration in the small town of La Joya, in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi.
“Hello, how you doing? We invite you on December 26 to our daughter’s Rubi Ibarra García quinceanera party,” her father said in the video, posted to YouTube.
He lists the local bands that will play.
He threw the video on YouTube over the weekend.
And then the Internet hijacked Rubi’s fiesta — or “Rubi Fest,” as it’s now known.
In one of those head-scratching, can-someone-explain-this moments, dad’s invitation went viral.
“For reasons known only to the internet, the random video struck a chord with thousands of people and trolls, who shared it on Facebook, created copy-cat events and started to make memes mocking the party as a massive rock concert,” writes Fusion.
Someone even created coupon codes for the quinceanera, a lavish celebration in Latino culture held on a girl's 15th birthday to mark her transition from childhood to adulthood.
As of Tuesday, more than 1 million people have RSVP’d to Rubi’s quinceanera on the fake Facebook event page.
That’s a lot of food.
Got VIP for Rubi's 15 ✊ about to wear my cherro hat and boots pic.twitter.com/fLL7Nw7bzp— My Name Johnny (@DrVarela316) December 5, 2016
I'm on my way to Rubi's quince like.. pic.twitter.com/9NYm0eerEJ— Chino (@Chinohoven) December 3, 2016
Selling this tickets for Rubis 15 $40 each pic.twitter.com/Bq2vrk1ZeM— Ramon Ibarra (@Monchis_Ibarra) December 4, 2016
This party is going to be huge.
Todos a la xv de Ruby pic.twitter.com/81GAKbh7Qh— Nancy✨ (@nancygcu) December 2, 2016
The Latino website We Are Mitu has dubbed it the “quinceanera that the whole internet was invited to.”
Poor Rubi’s dad.
He asked some Facebook users to “remove the spoof events from the internet and clarify that the quinceanera invite was meant only for a select group of friends in La Joya, and not all of Mexico,” Fusion reports.
“But that only made matters worse for the girl’s old man.”
Here came more memes, more spin-off events, and a call for volunteers to help prepare all the food needed to feed the masses.
Rubi’s frustrated dad uninvited the world and let it be known that only townspeople are now invited. And he’d better recognize you or you’re not getting in.
He was last seen running for the hills.
