NASA’s out-of-this-world image highlights Idaho lake

Many Idahoans are used to looking at the spectacle of our state’s scenery from a variety of viewpoints — high mountain peaks, deep canyons and more. But we don’t often get an out-of-this world view, literally.
On Sunday, NASA’s image of the day offered a unique look at the Idaho landscape, highlighting the deep blue of southeast Idaho’s Bear Lake as seen from the International Space Station.
The lake, a swirl of cerulean and teal in NASA’s image, splits evenly across the Idaho-Utah border just miles from Wyoming. According to the NASA photo blog post, the lake “caught the eye of an astronaut” thanks to its interesting swirls of sediment, caused by flowing water from the west out of Swan Creek and Fish Haven Creek, and from the east out of North Eden Creek.
To the north of the lake, it’s possible to see the deep blue of the Bear Lake National Wildlife Refuge, “a dark-toned, vegetated wetland” created when a beach on Idaho’s side of the lake cut off the Mud Lake lagoon, according to NASA.
The photo was taken Sept. 6 with a digital camera and 600 millimeter lens by a member of the Expedition 48 crew aboard the International Space Station, the NASA post said.
