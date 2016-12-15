Uber is trying to make it easier to find your ride on busy nights

Soon, it will be easier than ever for you to find your Uber, particularly on busy nights and in crowded areas.
The ride-sharing company announced its newest innovation, Beacon, on Thursday, hailed as “lighting the way toward seamless pickups.”
It’s a pretty simple concept. Riders can choose a color when they request an Uber. Drivers place the “Beacon” in their front windshield and it emits the Uber logo in the color chosen by the rider.
Uber said it tested the technology in Seattle, and it reduced rider-driver pre-pickup interactions and lowered cancellation rates. Beacon will be available in Miami, Denver and Nashville on Friday. Uber said it will expand the service in 2017.
Last week, Uber announced changes to its app that allows it to collect data from when you request a ride until five minutes after you’ve been dropped off.
The popular service — some teens are postponing getting a driver’s license because it’s often easier to call an Uber — had to remind passengers not to have sex in the car in its latest Community Guidelines.
