Nile Rodgers on Chic’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub: ‘It’s just perplexing’

Chic, the funk band that defined the late disco era with two No. 1 smashes, “Le Freak” (1978) and “Good Times” (1979), has a dubious distinction when it comes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: With 11 failed nods, Chic is, by far, the most-nominated group to not make it in.
Yet this year – when the inductees include Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Journey – the hall gave something of a consolation prize to Nile Rodgers, the guitarist, producer and songwriter who founded Chic with Bernard Edwards and who went on to produce major hits through the 1980s with David Bowie and Madonna (and more recently with Daft Punk). Rodgers was given the award for musical excellence, a vaguely defined prize that in the past has gone to Ringo Starr and producer Glyn Johns.
Speaking shortly after the inductions were announced Tuesday, Rodgers was appreciative but, in his words, perplexed about receiving the honor even as his band was shut out once again.
“I’m not bitter,” he said. “I’m scratching my head.”
Here are edited excerpts from the conversation.
Q: How do you feel about getting the award for musical excellence?
A: The award for musical excellence is insanely cool. I didn’t know they gave an award for musical excellence!
Q: Are you disappointed that Chic was rejected?
A: No. I’m sort of ambivalent. I’ve never been angry about Chic not getting in. It’s just perplexing to me. I want to know why I am in and why my band is not. What’s the thing that makes me cooler than them?
Every year for the last three years, people have called me up and said, “I’m one of the voters, and I think you’re going to win this year!” Last night it was exactly the same thing. We were trying to figure out, what other bands are sort of like Chic but are in? We looked at Steely Dan. Those two guys can’t make records without their crew, their studio musicians. But they’re in.
The thing we came up with was that Bernard and myself were not the front people. We were the guys in the background. But it’s our band.
Chic is basically an idea that came to me after I saw Roxy Music. I went, “Wow, these guys are wearing couture clothing.” Every rock ‘n’ roll band I ever played in, whatever we were in that morning, that’s what we wore to the gig that night. So when I saw Roxy Music do that, and I saw their crowd looking beautiful, I thought, “What if we did the black version of that?”
The second person we hired for the band was friends with Ace Frehley (of Kiss). He said, you gotta see this guy’s band. We went, and afterward Ace took his makeup off and sat down at a table with me. Prior to that, the entire crowd was in a state of pandemonium. But when he sat down with me, no one had any idea that he was Ace Frehley. I was like, “Whoa, we gotta be anonymous. That’s the coolest thing in the world!” Maybe it worked too well.
Q: Do you think part of it is just the rock bias against disco?
A: It’s just sort of odd to me. I always thought that rock ‘n’ roll was a state of mind, an all-encompassing genre, or that there were ways of describing different types of rock. Like, Joan Baez got in. Would people consider Joan Baez a rocker? Madonna got in on the first try. I adore Madonna. But all Madonna’s early music was what we call electro or Latin hip-hop, that style of dance music.
If I can separate myself from Chic and say they’ve given me the award for musical excellence – OK, that’s amazing. I’ve never stopped making music. I left Chic in the early ’80s, and the very first record I did after that was David Bowie, “Let’s Dance.” It proved that I knew something deep down inside, and I wanted to explore and open up. The second record I did was INXS. Then Duran Duran “The Reflex,” and that was their biggest-selling single. So the trend that I had in my life, with Chic and whomever I worked with, whether Sister Sledge or Diana Ross, I wound up getting their biggest record of their careers.
Is it about statistics, or is it about being famous and people knowing who you are when you walk into a room? We’ve never been those guys, and I totally understand that. But when it comes to voting on something, you’d think it’s not cult of personality, it’s achievement. This guy hit 40 home runs three years in a row or whatever. That why I’m a little perplexed. Because my band, in two short years never had a single that wasn’t gold or platinum, multiple platinum or something extraordinary.
Q: Do you have any negativity about the rest of Chic not being honored in the same way?
A: Negativity? No. Because I’m in Chic. We didn’t get put in. I didn’t get put in as a member of that entity that has done all this remarkable stuff. I got in for all the other stuff I did, not for Chic. I guess they could say that’s part of the story of Nile Rodgers. But that’s the most impressive part!
I’m never angry about Chic not getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I accept it, because I keep thinking to myself, somehow they don’t really understand us. It’s OK that we get nominated. In a strange way we really have won, because we are now the most nominated group ever not to win. Which is pretty awesome to me, because I am basically a rock ‘n’ roll, anti-establishment guy in the first place. To me that’s a pretty high honor.
