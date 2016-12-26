A security guard made a great tackle during Sunday's Chiefs game

It was a Christmas to remember.
There was the Tyreek Hill run. The Travis Kelce catch and dash to the end zone. And, of course, Dontari Poe’s TD pass that was a nod to Tim Tebow. Oh, and the final score: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10.
But don’t forget the tackle by the security guard during the third quarter of Sunday night’s game.
There were many great aspects to this. First, the fan seemed to think the Arrowhead Stadium crowd was cheering for him when in fact they were anticipating him being tackled by the security guard. Then there was the flying tackle by the security guard. And Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters just loved it, too.
You can see the tackle in the video above, but here is another look:
Fan on the field gets blasted, clowned on by Chiefs players #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/QCE5dms8Rk— Heavens! (@HeavensHawkeye) December 26, 2016
By the way, here is a great photo of Peters after the security guard had the takedown:
One day I want to be as happy as @marcuspeters is when he watched the fan running on the field get laid out by security. pic.twitter.com/P7cOliDzZD— tanner wollan (@TannerWollan) December 26, 2016
