‘What if I were undocumented?’ Immigrants wary as Trump presidency arrives

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

0:27 Wind knocks tree down onto cars in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast