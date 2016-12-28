Trump considering California’s Maldonado for agriculture secretary

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

0:23 Ousted Los Banos trustees Duffy, Jones allege Brown Act violation

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado