Can someone really die of a broken heart?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America