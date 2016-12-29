More police have died this year; ambushes and shootings helped fuel the rise

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart? Pause

1:32 Special needs graduate on a path to help others in need

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:10 Riding along Broadway with Wichita police officers

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado