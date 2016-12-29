Garbage trucks full of sand to barricade Times Square festivities on New Year’s Eve

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

0:59 Serena Williams talks equal pay, Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana