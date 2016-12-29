Burger King, Tim Horton’s next to remove antibiotics in chicken

0:57 Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute Pause

2:29 Sun-Star Volleyball Player of the Year

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:11 Prince honored with purple lights across America

1:27 Antonin Scalia lies in repose at Supreme Court